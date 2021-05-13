Two shot — one fatally— when gunfire erupts on a Broward street. A woman has been charged

Carli Teproff
·1 min read

A woman is behind bars after police say she ended a fight on a Hollywood street by shooting two men — one of them fatally.

Tiffany Miranda, 32, who later turned herself in to police, was being held Wednesday in Broward’s Main Jail with no bond. She is facing charges including premeditated murder and attempted premeditated murder.

It was not immediately clear if she has an attorney.

The shooting happened at around 3 a.m. Wednesday in the area of 2020 Taylor St.

Police say two couples — Miranda being part of one of them — had gone out for the evening when a “fight ensued,” and Miranda subsequently pulled out the gun.

Officers, responding to a report of a shooting, found the two wounded men. Both were rushed in critical condition to Memorial Regional Hospital, where one of them died.

Miranda fled after the shooting, but surrendered later in the day, police said.

Court records show several domestic violence incidents listing her name, but it is not clear what the cases were about — as those cases are protected from public view.

