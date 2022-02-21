Two shot, one fatally in South Baltimore on Monday morning, police say

Two people were shot, one fatally, in a shooting Monday morning in South Baltimore, city police said.

Patrol officers assigned to the Baltimore Police Department’s Southern District station received reports around 11:40 a.m. of a shooting in the city’s Brooklyn neighborhood.

In the 800 block of Glade Ct., the officers found two people, described only as unidentified males in a statement from police, who’d been shot, according to police.

Police said that medics pronounced one of the males dead at the scene, while the other was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The second shooting victim’s condition was not immediately clear to police.

Homicide detectives have begun investigating the shooting, and, police said, the investigators encourage anyone with information to call them at 410-396-2100.

If someone knows something but wishes to remain anonymous, they can leave a tip with Metro Crime Stoppers by dialing 1-866-7LOCKUP, according to police.