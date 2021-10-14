Two shot, one seriously hurt, in overnight shooting on Centre Parkway

Two victims were found with gunshot wounds at an apartment complex near Tates Creek High School Wednesday night, according to Lexington police.

Police said they first received a call about shots fired at 8:13 p.m. in the 1300 block of Centre Parkway. When officers arrived at an apartment complex, they found two adult victims, one male and one female, with gunshot wounds.

Both were taken to the hospital and one suffered life-threatening injuries, according to police. Lt. Chris Van Brackel said he didn’t have an update on the victims’ conditions Thursday morning and he couldn’t say which victim had life-threatening injuries.

Police said investigators don’t yet know what led to the shooting and don’t have any information regarding a suspect. Police also don’t know if the man and woman knew each other.