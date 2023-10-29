Two shot, one stabbed early Sunday in Dunmore

Oct. 29—Two people were shot and another stabbed early Sunday morning on University Drive in Dunmore, a Lackawanna County dispatch supervisor confirmed.

At 3:06 a.m., an ambulance was called to the area of 150 University Drive for a male stabbing victim, according to the supervisor.

About 10 minutes later, there was a report of shots fired in the area, per a scanner call.

The first call for a gunshot victim was reported at 3:18 a.m. followed by a report of a second shooting victim at 3:24 a.m., the dispatcher confirmed.

All three victims were taken to a hospital. The dispatch supervisor said was unaware of the extent of their injuries.

The supervisor said one person was taken into custody, but he was unsure if they were a suspect.

Dunmore police were assisted by Scranton police, the Pennsylvania State Police and county detectives, the supervisor said.

Contact the writer: rtomkavage@scrantontimes.com; 570-348-9131; @rtomkavage on Twitter.