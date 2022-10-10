Two shot outside New York Congressman Lee Zeldin's home

U.S. Secretary of State Blinken attends a House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing in Washington
·1 min read

(Reuters) - Two people were shot on Sunday outside the home of New York congressman and Republican New York gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin, who has made addressing crime and violence a key point of his campaign, he said in a statement.

The shooting appeared to have no connection to the Zeldin family, CNN and the Wall Street Journal reported, citing police and officials familiar with the ongoing probe.

Zeldin said he did not know the identities of the two individuals who were shot, but said they had been laying down under his front porch and the bushes in front of it.

Zeldin said only his two daughters were at home at the time of the shooting. Further details of the shooting and its motives were not clear.

"My daughters are shaken, but ok. Like so many New Yorkers, crime has literally made its way to our front door," Zeldin said in his statement.

Suffolk County Police said the two people injured in the incident were transported to area hospitals for treatment.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul, against whom Zeldin is running, said she had been briefed on the shooting.

Zeldin was attacked at a July campaign event by a New York man who now faces federal charges of assaulting a member of Congress using a deadly weapon. There was no indication that the Sunday shooting was linked to the July attack.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh and Julia Harte; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Recommended Stories

  • Haiti activists rally at White House seeking end of U.S. support for Henry

    Activists on Sunday rallied at the White House to call on the Biden administration to end support for the government of Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry, as the Caribbean nation faces a humanitarian crisis due to gangs blocking the distribution of fuel. Haiti's dire situation has gotten increased attention from around the world in recent weeks as severe fuel shortages have forced many businesses and hospitals to shut their doors, just as health authorities confirmed a surprise cholera outbreak. A broadcast of the rally showed several hundred people gathered outside the White House, holding signs bearing Haiti's flag or with messages including "Let Haitians decide their own future."

  • What's next for Anna Sorokin, of 'Inventing Anna' fame, now that she's out of jail? The convicted fake heiress says 'wait and see'

    "Inventing Anna" subject, Anna Sorokin, is back in New York City after being released from prison Friday.

  • Samantha Williams' late goal lifts No. 14 Stanford to win over No. 21 Washington State

    Samantha Williams' scored the game-winning goal in the 76th minute as No. 14 Stanford women's soccer beat No. 21 Washington State 2-1 on The Farm to improve to 11-2-1 overall and 4-1 in the Pac-12. The Cougars dropped to 8-3-2 and 2-2-1, respectively.

  • GBI identifies Columbus man shot by police after allegedly brandishing hunting bow

    The police face-off followed reports of a domestic dispute. Here’s what the GBI says occurred.

  • Michael Cohen: Placating Trump’s behavior only emboldens him

    A bombshell New York Times report says former President Donald Trump wanted to make a deal with the National Archives – exchange a batch of sensitive documents sitting at Mar-a-Lago for material related to the FBI's investigation into his 2016 campaign ties to Russia. In effect, exchanging government property for other government property. His aides never carried out the plan, according to the New York Times. In another major development, the Washington Post revealed that Trump asked his lawyer, Alex Cannon, to tell the National Archives that Trump had already returned all of the documents they were seeking. Cannon refused to convey the message for Trump because he was not sure it was true. It turned out, in fact, not to be true as Trump still had thousands of documents, including some highly classified ones, according to publicly-released inventories from the Justice Department. Chasing Trump for top secret documents is “absolutely crazy,” according to his former lawyer Michael Cohen, speaking on ‘Velshi’. “The fact that we have to sit there and play this game with the former President of the United States…This is beyond unheard of. Ali, if this was you, certainly if this was me, we’d be in jail in 24 hours.”

  • U.N. Secretary-General proposes rapid-response troops to help Haiti regain control from gangs

    The head of the United Nations threw his weight Sunday behind Haiti’s request for the immediate deployment of military troops to help the country take back control of its ports from powerful gangs and provide aid as Haitians confront a deadly cholera outbreak.

  • Sunshine Fontes scores late, No. 1 UCLA squeaks by Arizona to remain perfect at 13-0

    Sunshine Fontes scored in the 82nd minute as No. 1 UCLA women's soccer squeaked by Arizona 1-0 to remain perfect at 13-0. The Bruins are the only Division I team to win their first 13 games.

  • New-look Oklahoma State with plenty to prove at Seminole

    Oklahoma State is down its top three players from last spring as it prepares for the Stephens Cup, but after seeing Eugenio Chacarra nab his pro win, the Cowboys are eager to prove themselves.

  • Truss’s Approval Rating Plumbs New Lows After Party Conference

    (Bloomberg) -- Little more than a month into the job, Liz Truss has the lowest approval rating of any UK prime minister since Opinium began conducting polls.Most Read from BloombergRussia Races to Reopen Crimea Bridge Damaged in Fiery BlastUkraine Latest: Putin Calls Security Meeting, Comments on BridgeChina Hails Elon Musk’s Proposal for Taiwan UnificationPutin Orders Sakhalin-1 Project Transferred to Russian EntityEight Years of Combat Hardened Ukraine’s Army Into a Fighting ForceHer personal

  • Abrams refutes criticism that she failed to concede 2018 election

    Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams (Ga.) on Sunday refuted criticism that she failed to properly concede the 2018 election, arguing she had acknowledged Republican opponent Brian Kemp as the victor. Abrams, who is running in a rematch gubernatorial race against Kemp in November, told “Fox News Sunday” anchor Shannon Bream that she had only discussed…

  • Tom Brady Takes the Field in Tampa amid Marriage Struggles with Gisele Bündchen

    Sources told PEOPLE earlier this month that Gisele Bündchen has hired a divorce lawyer after months of issues between her and Tom Brady

  • Once hopeful Iowa Democrats running uphill vs. Sen. Grassley

    When Michael Franken won the Democratic nomination for the Senate in June, many in Iowa's disillusioned party thought they landed on a candidate who could maybe — possibly — reverse their humbling slide in the state. After all, the retired Navy admiral won 76 of 99 counties, in every region of the state, notably conservative northern and western Iowa. Franken's quest to unseat the most senior Republican in the Senate has been wounded by allegations that the Democrat kissed a former campaign aide without permission.

  • Video shows Crimean Bridge explosion

    An explosion ripped across the Crimean Bridge on Oct. 8, threatening a vital supply route for Russian forces in southern Ukraine.

  • This Wedding Planner Is Sharing What She Absolutely WON'T Be Doing For Her Own Wedding, And It May Be Controversial

    "I know so many couples who have fallen victim to planning the wedding of their parents' dreams, and they ALWAYS regret it."View Entire Post ›

  • Pete Carroll gushes over Geno Smith’s latest game: ‘Just exquisite football’

    Smith posted his third straight excellent performance on Sunday.

  • Family dogs kill 2 Tennessee children, injure mom who tried to stop mauling, family says

    The attack took place outside of the family's Memphis home. The two children were found dead at the scene.

  • Florida high school student accused of body slamming police officer during fight

    A Florida high school student was arrested on Thursday for allegedly picking up a police officer and slamming him to the ground during a fight, police said. [Credit: St. Cloud Police Department]

  • Ex-boyfriend who tied up woman and poured boiling water over her is jailed for six years

    Sam Wild, 38, left the victim scarred for life following the attack in Sheffield.

  • Search for Georgia toddler missing for 4 days continues amid hope of finding him alive

    Authorities in Chatham County, Georgia, wrapped up a fourth day of searching unsuccessfully for missing 20-month-old Quinton Simon, but authorities still hope

  • Serial 'jogger rapist' to be released from Oregon prison

    An Oregon serial rapist is set to be released from prison in mid-December after serving nearly 36 years behind bars, almost all of his maximum sentence. Richard Gillmore, arrested in 1986 and called the “jogger rapist” because he staked out victims as he ran by their homes, admitted to raping nine girls in the Portland area in the 1970s and 80s but was only convicted in one case because of the statute of limitations. In 1987, a jury found him guilty of raping 13-year-old Tiffany Edens, his last known victim, in December 1986.