Two shot in overnight aggravated battery incident off Moncrief Rd.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported that a shooting occurred early Saturday morning at 1500 W. 25th St., which is off Moncrief Rd.

At approximately 1 a.m., officers were dispatched to the area and discovered two victims located a short distance from each other. The first victim suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and the second victim was shot in the arm. Officers believe the victims are in their 50s.

Officers rendered medical aid until the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department arrived and transported the victims to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Two suspects were detained, but there is no more information on the subjects at this time.

Detectives are actively investigating the scene.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call JSO at 630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS. Any additional information will be released by the JSO Public Information Officer.

