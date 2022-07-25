Two shot in Princeton following fight

Jul. 25—At least two people were shot during an altercation in Princeton Sunday night.

West Virginia State Police Capt. R.A. Maddy said the incident occurred about 9:30 p.m. on Middlesex Avenue when a "large fight with shots fired" was reported.

Troopers from the Princeton Detachment went to the scene and "discovered at least two individuals had been shot and were transported to Princeton Community Hospital," Maddy said.

No more details are yet available, including the condition of those shot, and further information will be released as it becomes available, he added.

This investigation remains active and ongoing.

Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com