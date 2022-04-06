Two shot at SC factory, gunman, described as former employee, kills self

Two people were shot at an Anderson County plastics plant Tuesday night before the gunman killed himself.

The shooting happened at around 10:30 p.m. at FRÄNKISCHE, a family owned company headquartered in Bavaria.

Anderson County Sheriff Chad McBride described the shooter as a former employee who killed himself with a single shot. He was armed with a rifle, McBride said.

The man’s name was not released.

About 30 employees were at the factory and all but the two who were shot were able to run next door to Tipsy Tavern restaurant, where workers locked the doors and turned out the lights.

McBride said one of those shot was transported by EMS to an area hospital and was in critical condition. The other went by private car.

McBride said the incident was over by the time deputies arrived. None of them fired a weapon.

He praised the reactions of the employees, saying “the best thing to do is get the hell out.”

“It’s a very scary scene, a very sad scene,” he said.

The company employs about 5,000 people worldwide and makes corrugated pipe systems for drainage, electrical, building technology, automotive and industrial applications.