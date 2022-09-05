Two shot in Seattle’s Yesler Terrace neighborhood

Seattle police are investigating after two people were injured in a shooting in the Yesler Terrace neighborhood on early Monday morning.

At about 1:30 a.m., officers on patrol heard shots fired near Boren Avenue South and East Yesler Way.

Police then encountered two shooting victims, a 41-year-old woman and a 63-year-old man, in the 100 block of Boren Avenue South.

Officers began first aid until transferring care to Seattle Fire Department medics.

Both victims were transported to Harborview Medical Center, where the woman was listed in stable condition and the man was in serious condition, according to SPD.

Police spoke with witnesses who reported that a person drove away from the scene before police arrived.

Officers also recovered more than a dozen shell casings from the scene.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Violent Crimes tip line at 206-233-5000.