Two shot in separate incidents Sunday, one fatally

Jan. 23—Albuquerque police say one person is in the hospital in critical condition after a shooting near Central and Coors early Sunday morning.

Albuquerque Police Department spokesman Chase Jewell said in a news release that officers were dispatched to a shooting that took place in the 6100 block of Central SW around 2 a.m. Sunday.

There they found an individual who sustained life-threatening injuries. The individual was transported to a local hospital, the release said.

Detectives with the APD Violent Crimes unit are investigating.

Later Sunday, the Bernalillo County Sheriff's office reported that a man was found shot to death in a field on the west end of Gun Club SW on earlier in the morning.

At about 7:30 a.m., police were called to the unresponsive man, Jayme Fuller, a Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman, said in a news release.Deputies who arrived on scene found the man dead.

The man's identity won't be released until his next of kin is notified, she said.

No other details were immediately released.