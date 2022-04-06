Two shot at South Carolina manufacturing plant before gunman dies by suicide

A gunman opened fire inside a manufacturing plant in Anderson, S.C., late Tuesday, injuring two, then turned the gun on himself, according to police.

Police responded to calls about shots fired at the FRÄNKISCHE factory around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, Anderson County Sheriff Chad McBride said during a press conference early Wednesday.

The gunman, who has not been publicly identified, died of a single self-inflicted gunshot would, Coroner Greg Shore said.

Early indication is that the gunman is a former employee at the factory, according to the sheriff.

About 30 employees were inside the plant at the time of the shooting, McBride said. Most were able to flee the building and took cover next door at Typsy Tavern Bar & Grill.

One victim was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. The other was taken by private car. Neither has been publicly identified.

“A very scary scenario,” McBride said. “A very tragic scenario.”

FRÄNKISCHE, which has 5,000 employees at 22 locations around the world, manufactures plastic and metal pipes, shafts and system components for cars, buildings, roads and household appliances.