Two shot, suspect arrested in early Saturday morning shooting in South Bend

SOUTH BEND ― A 20-year-old male was transported to the St. Joseph County Jail Saturday morning following a shooting in the 100-block of East Woodside Street.

The shooting was reported around 2 a.m. Two victims ― a male and a female ― were transported to the hospital, where both are in stable condition.

Through an investigation and the processing of evidence by the Violent Crimes Unit, Byron Murray Jr. was identified, located and ultimately arrested, according to South Bend police.

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: Two shot, suspect arrested in Saturday morning shooting in South Bend