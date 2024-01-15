Two shot, two arrested in apparent gun sale that went wrong at Madison Twp. residence

Jan. 15—Two men are in custody and one man is still hospitalized following a shooting Sunday night at a Madison Twp residence, according to the Butler County Sheriff's Office.

The double shooting happened shortly before 7 p.m. in the 4800 block of Eck Road and apparently stemmed from the sale of a gun, according to Butler County Sheriff's Capt. Rick Bucheit.

Two men backed into the driveway of a residence apparently to purchase a gun. Three men came out of the residence and there was an "exchange," Bucheit said.

The driver of the vehicle fired around and there was an exchange of gunfire, according to Bucheit.

One of the men in the vehicle was shot in the armpit and one of the men at the house was shot in the torso.

Adonys Contreras Garcia, 20, is charged with attempted aggravated robbery and felonious assault and James Contreras Garcia, 19, is charged with complicity to aggravated robbery, according to Middletown City Jail officials. Both are housed in the city jail.

Deputies and detectives remained at the scene for hours investigating and Middletown Police K-9 units searched area area.

A neighbor said two men, one wounded, ran up to his house for help.

The investigation is ongoing, the sheriff's office stated.