Two shot at Virginia high school

At least two people have been taken to the hospital after being shot at a high school in Newport News, Virginia.

Students were evacuated to the school's tennis courts after the shooting occurred. The injured duo suffered gunshot wounds that are not believed to be life-threatening, the Newport News Police Department said. It is unclear if the injured people are students.

"There have been reports that there are active shooters at other schools in the city," NNPD said. "That information is false."

Gov. Ralph Northam said on Twitter that he is in close contact with the first responders on the scene and reminded Virginia residents to avoid the area and follow all instructions from law enforcement.

Police Chief Steve Drew will be giving an update on the situation later this afternoon.

