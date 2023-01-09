Two shot while in bed in house full of people, including nine kids, Fresno police say

Police are investigating how a man and a woman were shot while in bed early Monday morning in southeast Fresno.

The shooting occurred around 4:30 a.m. at a home on Iowa Avenue near Cedar Avenue.

The pair, who police describe as being in a domestic relationship, said they had been in bed when they heard gunshots. They were transported to Community Regional Medical Center with non-life threatening injures.

There were a dozen people inside the home at the time of the shooting, including nine children, from 10 months to 17 years old. No one else in the home was injured.

An investigation is in the works, but it appears that multiple rounds had been fired at the home from outside.

There was no suspect information.