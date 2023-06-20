Two shot while coyote hunting

Jun. 19—RUSHVILLE — Two men were shot while hunting in southwest Rush County over the weekend.

According to information provided by the Rush County Sheriff's Office, a 911 call was received at the RCSO dispatch center at approximately 10:52 p.m. Saturday regarding two individuals who were suffering from gunshot wounds.

The incident reportedly took place in the vicinity of CR 400 W. and 650 S. in Anderson Township.

Rush County deputies, Anderson Township Fire, Milroy EMS, and Rushvllle Fire EMS all responded.

Deputies arrived on scene and found two injured victims: Joseph Bell and Alan Stockman, ages and addresses not available. Emergency responders immediately began to render aid.

The two men advised they were coyote hunting when they began receiving gunfire from an unknown location. Both men were struck by the gunfire.

Bell was flown by air ambulance to an unknown emergency treatment facility while Stockman was transported by ambulance to Decatur County Memorial Hospital. As of Monday afternoon both men were reportedly in stable condition.

Statements have been taken from those involved and the investigation into this incident is ongoing.

A report has been filed with the Rush County Prosecutor's Office for review of possible criminal charges.

The Daily News will have more on this story as additional information becomes available.