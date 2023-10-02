Two shot while riding scooters Sunday night in McKinley Park, police say

A man and a woman were shot while riding motorized scooters Sunday night in McKinley Park, according to Chicago police.

Police said an occupant in a white SUV fired shots in the 3600 block of South Archer Avenue at about 10:44 p.m.

A 21-year-old man was shot in the chest, police said. The Chicago Fire Department transported him to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, according to police.

A 19-year-old woman was shot in the face and she was taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition, police said.

No suspects were in custody, and police are investigating.

