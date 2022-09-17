Two shot, wounded in fight outside Vero Beach-area home

Scenes from the 4800 block of 61st court in Vero Beach on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, where two people were shot and wounded.

VERO BEACH — Two people were shot and wounded Saturday afternoon outside a house in suburban Vero Beach after they opened fire on one another during an argument, a sheriff's official said.

The shooting occurred after 2 p.m. in the 4800 block of 61st Court, just east of 66th Avenue outside Vero Beach, said Lt. Joe Abollo, spokesman for the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office.

The gender and age of the two people was not immediately disclosed.

Abollo said the shooting came after a disturbance that began verbally, and escalated into both getting guns and shooting at each other. One of the alleged shooters was the homeowner, Abollo said.

Both were struck by gunfire, but the extent of their injuries was not immediately clear. They were taken to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital in Fort Pierce.

Detectives and crime scene officials were still at the scene Saturday afternoon, Abollo said.

