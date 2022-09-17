Two shot, wounded in fight outside Vero Beach-area home

Will Greenlee, Treasure Coast Newspapers
·1 min read
Scenes from the 4800 block of 61st court in Vero Beach on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, where two people were shot and wounded.
Scenes from the 4800 block of 61st court in Vero Beach on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, where two people were shot and wounded.

VERO BEACH — Two people were shot and wounded Saturday afternoon outside a house in suburban Vero Beach after they opened fire on one another during an argument, a sheriff's official said.

The shooting occurred after 2 p.m. in the 4800 block of 61st Court, just east of 66th Avenue outside Vero Beach, said Lt. Joe Abollo, spokesman for the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office.

The gender and age of the two people was not immediately disclosed.

Abollo said the shooting came after a disturbance that began verbally, and escalated into both getting guns and shooting at each other. One of the alleged shooters was the homeowner, Abollo said.

Scenes from the 4800 block of 61st court in Vero Beach on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, where two people were shot and wounded.
Scenes from the 4800 block of 61st court in Vero Beach on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, where two people were shot and wounded.

More: More than 13 million gallons of water delivered to massive vegetative debris fire in PSL

Both were struck by gunfire, but the extent of their injuries was not immediately clear. They were taken to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital in Fort Pierce.

Detectives and crime scene officials were still at the scene Saturday afternoon, Abollo said.

Will Greenlee is a breaking news reporter for TCPalm. Follow Will on Twitter @OffTheBeatTweet or reach him by phone at 772-267-7926. E-mail him at will.greenlee@tcpalm.com

If you're a subscriber, thank you. If not, become a subscriber to get the latest breaking news and crime coverage.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Shooting happened in 4800 block of 61st Court outside Vero Beach

Recommended Stories

  • Bristol Myers, AbbVie plan to cut up to 360 California jobs

    Drugmakers Bristol Myers Squibb Co and AbbVie Inc told California officials that they plan to cut up to 360 jobs there in unrelated moves, according to notices filed with the state that were made public earlier this week. Bristol Myers plans to cut up to 261 jobs in two different locations in San Diego, according to the filings. A Bristol Myers spokesperson said the job cuts follow the company's $4.1 billion acquisition of drug developer Turning Point Therapeutics, which closed in August.

  • Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) Stock Moves -0.36%: What You Should Know

    Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) closed at $71.52 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.36% move from the prior day.

  • 3 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    Warren Buffett once said that his "favorite holding period is forever." In this article, three Motley Fool contributors choose stocks they think are candidates to buy and hold forever: Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), and Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX). David Jagielski (Bristol Myers Squibb): One stock that you can buy and hold for the long haul is Bristol Myers Squibb.

  • Carjacking, robbery and 2 shootings mar pre-dawn Mexican Independence Day celebrations in downtown Chicago

    A horde of revelers and cars donning Mexican flags and colors took over Downtown Friday into the early hours of Saturday in celebration of Mexican Independence Day. Among thousands of people enjoying themselves, two men were shot and others were robbed and carjacked downtown. Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown and Mayor Lori Lighfoot were scheduled to address the mayhem during an ...

  • Senate GOP’s re-election arm takes aim at Democrats Hassan, Warnock in new multi-million dollar ad blitz

    The National Republican Senatorial Committee runs new TV ads targeting Democratic Sens. Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire and Raphael Warnock of Georgia, lumping them with President Biden

  • Martha's Vineyard rallies to help misled migrants

    STORY: When two aircraft full of Latin American migrants landed in the wealthy, liberal Massachusetts enclave of Martha’s Vineyard this week, Lisa Belcastro and her community leapt into action."I can't even express to you how many people have offered help, and translating, and food, and clothing, and water. And it is overwhelming.”Belcastro is a volunteer emergency shelter coordinator here. The migrants, many of them asylum-seekers from Venezuela, were sent by Florida’s Republican governor as part of a campaign aimed at shifting the immigration burden to Democratic areas.Some of the migrants said they were mislead into boarding the jets."They're here. They came to work. And every one of them has asked when they're starting their job. They were promised jobs, and they were promised immigration papers.”30 year old Venezuelan Eliomar Aguero was one of those people who said they were duped about their destination:"They treated me very well. Thank God…We didn't know we were coming here (to Martha's Vineyard). We were not aware.”Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who is up for re-election in November and seen as a possible presidential contender in 2024, took credit for the two flights - that carried around 50 migrants to the island.In recent weeks, Texas and Arizona have sent busloads of migrants to the Democratic-run cities of New York, Chicago and Washington.White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Thursday said Republican governors were using migrants as "political pawns."Meanwhile, locals have rallied to assist the migrants… offering aid however they can: Melanie: “I'm working with a local dentist. We're donating our time to assess the folks that have the most acute dental problems and get them out of pain so they can move on with their lives…Human kindness. People need help. And if we're in an opportunity to help them, then why not?”Richard Reinhardsen, Salvation Army: "We initially provided some snacks, foods, water. We can provide additional food resources if they're needed. But we... and also water. We can appraise we can provide emotional, spiritual care if that's needed.”The state of Massachusetts transported the migrants off the wealthy island as of Friday morning, with Republican Governor Charlie Baker saying the migrants would be housed temporarily at a Cape Cod military base, organized by state emergency officials.

  • Philadelphia Drag Queen Valencia Prime Dead at 25 After Collapsing Onstage During Performance

    Valencia Prime is being remembered by loved ones and fans as "a talent and a delightful person" after her sudden passing

  • Twin girls, six, hailed as ‘little heroes’ after using toys and hairdryer to protect mother from attacker

    Andrew Williams, 33, charged with assault and marijuana possession

  • 5 officers injured as device unexpectedly detonates during FBI explosives training

    A device "unexpectedly detonated" on Thursday during the FBI Philadelphia field office's explosives training, leaving five law enforcement officers injured, officials said.

  • Philadelphia Drag Queen Valencia Prime Dies After Onstage Collapse

    GoFundMeMany in the LGBTQ+ community are mourning the loss of drag queen performer Valencia Prime, who died after collapsing during a live show Monday night.The Philadelphia native, who championed herself as “Philadelphia’s Plus Size Dancing Diva,” was hosting the Prime Time showcase at the city’s Tabu nightclub when she fell to the ground due to complications relating to heart disease, ABC 6 Philadelphia reported.“The Philadelphia scene will never be the same," said drag performer Asia Monroe,

  • Cherokee County man pleads guilty to molesting 11-year-old girl

    The district attorney says the suspect and victim knew one another.

  • Russia's casualties in war exceed 54,000 soldiers, Russian army loses another air defence system in one day

    OLENA ROSHCHINA - FRIDAY, 16 SEPTEMBER 2022, 09:40 In the war against Ukraine, Russia has already lost more than 54,000 military personnel, according to Ukraine's calculations. Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Details: The invaders suffered the greatest losses on the Bakhmut and Donetsk fronts.

  • 2 police officers hurt in London stabbing

    Two London police officers were hospitalized after being stabbed in the city's West End on Friday. The attack is not being treated as terrorism.

  • Queen Elizabeth II wrote to American pen pal for 70 years with same birthday

    Queen Elizabeth II has been exchanging letters with a North Dakota woman for the last seven decades before her majesty died at the age of 96.

  • Michigan man receives thousands from VA, claiming he can't walk or stand — but he can

    Joseph Gray of Lawton was sentenced to five years in federal prison this week for lying to the Department of Veterans Affairs to obtain benefits.

  • Berlin’s Russia policy in wake of annexation of Crimea was wrong, Scholz admits

    Germany made mistakes in shaping its relation with Russia following the 2014 annexation of Crimea, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said in an interview with German radio station Deutschlandfunk on Sept. 17.

  • Toms River man, 59, charged with assaulting cop in Jan. 6 riot at Capitol

    Salvatore Vassallo, 59, was arrested Wednesday. He had been a mystery suspect until now — No. 338 — in “seeking information” photos the FBI posted.

  • Alzheimer's can be 'detected 20 years before first symptoms': ADDF researchers

    Alzheimer’s Drug Discovery Foundation CEO Mark Roithmayr and Co-Founder and Chief Science Officer Dr. Howard Fillit sit down with Yahoo Finance to discuss the progress in Alzheimer's research ad the prominence of the neurological disorder.

  • Phony document riddled with spelling and syntax errors mysteriously appeared on Mar-a-Lago court docket

    The document purported to be from the U.S. Treasury Department, claimed that the agency had seized sensitive documents related to last month's search at Mar-a-Lago and included a warrant ordering CNN to preserve "leaked tax records."

  • Man charged in deadly shooting in Triangle Town Center parking lot

    A 21-year-old man was charged with involuntary manslaughter in a shooting at Triangle Town Center that left another 21-year-old dead.