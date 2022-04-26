Two show up to Fresno hospital with gunshot wounds, police say. But where did it happen?

Two people arrived at Community Regional Medical Center in Fresno on Monday night with gunshot wounds, according to police.

Officers are still trying to determine what happened and where the two men were when they were shot, according to Lt. Skye Leibee.

Police said they believe the shooting took place near Fruit and Dakota avenues. “We are looking for a scene but have been unable to locate one at this time,” Leibee said.

Neither man’s injuries are expected to be life-threatening, police said.

The victims have been cooperative with police, Leibee said, but their statements are inconsistent.