Two siblings, ages 3 and 4, drown in Lake Hughes area

Map where two children were found in a pond unresponsive

Authorities are investigating after two young siblings drowned in a shallow pond Monday evening in the Lake Hughes area.

Detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department were called to the 43100 block of Lake Hughes Road shortly before 7 p.m. to investigate a drowning death, according to Ronald Rodil of the Sheriff's Information Bureau. The area is within the Angeles National Forest west of Lancaster.

A boy and a girl were found at the scene and airlifted to a hospital, according to Cheryl Sims of the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Neither was breathing when responders arrived and both were given CPR, Sims said.

Sheriff's Dept. Lt. Charles Calderaro told Fox 11 on Tuesday that the boy, age 4, was pronounced dead just after 9 p.m. Monday and the girl, 3, died about two hours later.

Calderaro said deputies initially responded to a call that the children were missing from the 12-acre property.

"When they arrived, they discovered that the mother and a neighbor had located the children in a small pond located near the property,'' he said. "They noticed that the children were unresponsive, they immediately began CPR, paramedics were summoned to the location, they continued lifesaving efforts, and ultimately the children were airlifted to the hospital.''

Calderaro described the incident as a tragedy.

"Keep a close eye on your children," he said. "The pond was very shallow, but with small children like that, it could be a matter of seconds."

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information should call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.





This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.