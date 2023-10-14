‘Two sides to every story’: Charges sought against Kansas officer after K-9 dies

Charges are being sought against a Parsons officer after a necropsy found that the “extreme temperature on the day in question” was the “sole factor contributing to K-9 Karim’s” death, the Parsons Police Department said.

The Labette County Sheriff’s Office, which investigated the death alongside the police department, is asking the Labette County Attorney’s Office to file misdemeanor cruelty to animal charges against officer Devin Wisdom, who was the K-9’s handler.

The police department made the announcement Friday after getting back the necropsy results Wednesday from the Kansas State University College of Veterinary Medicine.

Wisdom, who has been on administrative leave since the Aug. 21 death, said Saturday there “two sides to every story” and that he hoped to share his side in the coming months.

He said Karim died at his home in a kennel that is out in the open. The high in Parsons that day was 104 degrees, according to weather.com.

“The police department provides equipment, not me,” he said.

Wisdom said he’s been with the department nearly two years. The charges being sought against him say that the person “knowingly (failed) to provide such food, potable water, protection from the elements, opportunity for exercise and other care as is needed for the health or well-being of such kind of animal.”

The day after the 4-year-old Belgian Malinois’ death, the police department said that Karim died after working a 12-hour shift with his handler Wisdom.

“K9 Karim was put in his kennel, and tended to as usual,” the police department said in the news release. “Karim was checked on during the day, and after waking, Officer Wisdom found Karim unresponsive and deceased. Officer Wisdom is devastated at the unexpected loss, as well as the department members who have worked closely with Karim since 2021.”

Karim was trained in tracking and narcotics.

KOAM TV reported this week that Wisdom has hired an attorney in the case. Wisdom would not confirm if that was true.

The county attorney’s office will decide whether charges will be filed. The online court system was not working on Friday to see if charges had been filed.

In Friday’s news release, Parsons police chief Robert Spinks mentioned there had been a lot of chatter about the case on social media.

“It is crucial to separate fact from fiction,” he said. “In light of the pending charges, Officer Devin Wisdom will be placed on unpaid administrative leave until the predetermination hearing. We are dedicated to transparency, and upon the conclusion of the Internal Investigation, the full Necropsy report will be publicly disclosed. This exhaustive report has been conducted with meticulous care to honor Karim’s memory and serve the best interests of justice.”

A memorial service for Karim is still being planned as well.