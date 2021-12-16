Two Sioux Falls men sentenced after killing man delivering pizza in 2020

Two men were sentenced to prison in connection to the 2020 Sioux Falls homicide of a pizza delivery driver on Thursday.

Judge Robin Houwman sentenced Raymond Banks, 20, to 80 years in prison with 20 years suspended and Jahennessy Bryant, 23, to 50 years in prison with 25 years suspended. Each man received a credit for time served while in the Minnehaha County Jail.

Bryant and Banks both pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter in connection to the killing of Casey Bonhorst, 30, during a change in plea hearing, according to court documents filed in November.

Jahennessy Deunique LaPaul Bryant walks to court on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at the Minnehaha County Jail. Bryant was charged with the killing of a Domino's delivery driver last week.

"This killing was brutal, inhumane and unjustified," Houwman said. "I said several times today, it was senseless. Casey did not deserve to die for a few coins, a little change."

Bryant and Banks will be parole eligible after they've served half of their sentences.

Robbery turned to homicide

Bryant and Banks were accused of shooting and killing 30-year-old Bonhorst on Feb. 26, 2020 in the 2800 block of East Bragstad Drive.

Raymond Charles Banks, 19, was indicted on charges of first- and second-degree murder, first-degree manslaughter and attempted robbery. He was in court Monday morning on the superseding indictment.

Bonhorst had been shot in the neck after a brief struggle when Bryant and Banks tried to rob him while Bonhorst was delivering pizza to a residence in eastern Sioux Falls, Houwman said. Neither man admitted to firing the shots that killed Bonhorst and told separate stories about how they came up with the idea of robbing Bonhorst.

During the sentencing hearing, Banks and Bryant expressed remorse for what they had done, Houwman said.

Casey Bonhorst, 30, was fatally shot in eastern Sioux Falls in 2020. He grew up in Viborg and was working as a Domino's delivery driver in Sioux Falls.

While Houwman was explaining how the killing had impacted the victims, Bonhorst's mother, Theresa, broke down crying, her shoulders shaking. Her husband Duwayne, gently put his arm around her shoulder and rubbed her back.

Casey Bonhorst: Shooting victim's family grapples with loss of 'a good soul'

"Casey Bonhorst was more than a Dominos delivery guy," Houwman said. "His mother says the following sums up her feelings: 'You don't just lose someone once, you lose them every day for a lifetime.'"

