Two sisters shot during argument with woman at apartment complex, Texas cops say

Police are searching for a woman accused of shooting two sisters during an argument at an apartment complex in Texas.

Melanie Bazan, 20, is facing two charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection with the July 17 shooting, the Houston Police Department said in an Aug. 8 news release.

Melanie Bazan pictured in a 2021 booking photo.

Bazan was sitting in the back seat of a car around 10:15 p.m. at an apartment complex at 7100 Village Way, police told KTRK.

She and her boyfriend got into a heated argument with the sisters, and Bazan opened fire from inside the car, hitting the two women, police told TV station KPRC. The car drove away from the scene.

Police arrived at the complex and found the sisters, ages 21 and 28, with gunshot wounds, the HPD release said. They were taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Investigators have not been able to locate Bazan, and Houston police are asking anyone who knows of her whereabouts to contact the Major Assaults and Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800.

