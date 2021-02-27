Two skiers defy death in Yosemite descent

Two skiers navigated a thin layer of snow with no margin for error down the precipitous shoulder of Half Dome in Yosemite National Park and alternately skied and rappelled back to the valley floor in an unusually daring feat. (Feb. 27)

Video Transcript

- Yeah.

- [INAUDIBLE]

- Yeah.

[CHEERING]

