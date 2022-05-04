Two slain Stockton first responders honored at San Joaquin County Peace Officers' Memorial

The 2022 San Joaquin County Peace Officers Memorial held at the Stockton Police Department May 4. Pictured is Officer Ashlyn Howard with the SPOA wreath.

During a year in which two Stockton first responders were slain while on duty, law enforcement officers from across San Joaquin County gathered Wednesday to recognize their fallen colleagues.

It was just four months ago that veteran Stockton Fire Capt. Vidal “Max” Fortuna was fatally shot while fighting a fire in downtown Stockton.

Firefighters had been called at about 5 a.m. on a late January morning to fight a dumpster fire, and Fortuna was hit by gunfire. Robert Alston Sommerville, whose business was near the fire, was charged with murder.

It was a rare case of a firefighter dying of violence while on duty.

And just under a year ago, Stockton Police Officer Jimmy Inn was fatally shot while responding to a domestic violence call in north Stockton.

"We all remember Jimmy showed up every day loving the work he did and the people he served," Interim Police Chief James Chraska said.

The annual San Joaquin County Peace Officers' Memorial honors law enforcement officers who have been injured or have died in the line of duty.

Officers also spoke of the death last summer of Tracy Police Officer William Ray Schwartz.

While responding to a domestic violence call 30 years ago, Schwartz sustained serious stab wounds and was paralyzed from the chest down, according to the Tracy Press.

Officers from the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s office, police departments in Tracy, Manteca, Lodi and Ripon, and other agencies presented wreaths of roses, sunflowers and daisies to honor their colleagues.

Sgt. Charles Harris, president of the Stockton Police Officers' Association, emphasized the risk officers — many of whom joined law enforcement out of a drive to serve the public — face on the job.

“We were called to do this work,” Harris said.

Record reporter Aaron Leathley covers business, housing, and land use.

This article originally appeared on The Record: Fallen Stockton officer Jimmy Inn, firefighter Max Fortuna honored