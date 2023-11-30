Two slices and a lot of cash: Pizza craving nets big win for Missouri lottery player

A Missouri man is richer after stopping at a local general store to satiate his pizza craving and winning big on his last minute scratch-off purchase, according to lottery officials.

“That day, I was hungry for pizza and went to the Casey’s in Bolivar and got a couple slices of pizza. Then I saw the ‘500X’ ticket and thought, ‘Well, alright, I’ll buy one,’” the anonymous winner told the Missouri Lottery Commission in a Nov. 29 news release.

“The very first thing I scratched off was that 500X symbol,” he said.

“I scratched off a $100 prize underneath,” he continued, “and I was so excited I couldn’t figure out how much money that actually was!”

He learned that meant he won $50,000, before taxes.

Each “500X” ticket is sold for $50, according to lottery officials.

As of Nov. 29, there remained over $190 million in unclaimed prizes for the game, officials say, “including two $5 million top prizes, three $1 million second prizes and 37 additional $50,000 prizes.”







Players in Polk County, where Bolivar is located, won more than $4.5 million in Missouri Lottery prizes in fiscal 2023,, according to lottery officials.

Bolivar, where the winning ticket was purchased, is about 140 miles southeast of Kansas City.

Many people can gamble or play games of chance without harm. However, for some, gambling is an addiction that can ruin lives and families.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

Man wakes wife up after seeing millions in Michigan lottery account. ‘She was frantic’

Lottery player sees confetti on phone screen and thinks he’s dreaming. ‘Wake me up!’

Wife discovers husband’s wild tale of winning NC Lottery is totally true, state says