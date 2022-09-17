Two small planes collide mid-air over Colorado
Two small airplanes collided in mid-air Saturday near Denver, killing three people, authorities said. (Sept. 17)
Investigators are currently combing through two separate crash sites, news outlets reported.
Three people are dead after two planes collided midair in Colorado Saturday, authorities said.
The Commerce Department on Friday announced new sanctions limiting the export of fentanyl and other chemicals to Russia and Belarus because of their potential to support “military aggression.” “In response to the Russian Federation’s ongoing aggression against Ukraine, the Department of Commerce is expanding the existing sanctions against Russia and Belarus by imposing new export…
Nearly 500 dignitaries from around the world are set to descend on London to pay their last respects to Queen Elizabeth II at a full state funeral at Westminster Abbey on Monday.
As the royal jewels are in the news, so are renewed calls to return the diamonds to their countries of origin.
A federal judge on Thursday denied the FBI's request to resume inspecting highly classified documents retrieved from Mar-a-Lago.
Officials likely had errors put on the paperwork of those sent to Massachusetts by Florida's governor to ensure their stay would be illegal, the attorney said.
They are charged with 102 counts of desecrating graves, police said.
Thursday Night Football was Amazon Prime’s first NFL stream and the matchup didn’t disappoint as the Kansas City Chiefs came back against the Los Angeles Chargers to get the 27-24 win. The WNBA Finals aren’t over yet as the Connecticut Sun won Game 3 over the Las Vegas Aces behind Alyssa Thomas’ historic triple double. And Aces star A’ja Wilson was unanimously selected to the All-WNBA First Team.
"I'm very proud of her," John Travolta previously told PEOPLE of his 22-year-old daughter Ella, who also released her debut single this year and is starring in the upcoming movie Get Lost
State records showed that Florida paid Vertol Systems Company Inc. $615,000 less than a week before 50 migrants were flown to Massachusetts.
Prince Andrew, who stepped away from his royal duties over his connection to Jeffrey Epstein, was permitted to wear his military uniform.
Currently, we do not know what the music for the late Queen’s funeral will be. But we can take some educated guesses, because if there’s one event where tradition and precedent have always reigned supreme it’s a Royal funeral.
The two aircrafts were identified as a Cessna 172 and a Sonex Xenos
The Gamecocks (1-2) flirted with being blanked before scoring in the game’s final minute.
Both actresses played Queen Elizabeth II in The Crown, earning critical praise and several awards for their portrayal of the late monarch