Two small planes collide mid-air over Colorado

Thursday Night Football was Amazon Prime’s first NFL stream and the matchup didn’t disappoint as the Kansas City Chiefs came back against the Los Angeles Chargers to get the 27-24 win. The WNBA Finals aren’t over yet as the Connecticut Sun won Game 3 over the Las Vegas Aces behind Alyssa Thomas’ historic triple double. And Aces star A’ja Wilson was unanimously selected to the All-WNBA First Team.