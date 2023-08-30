Two Fort Moore soldiers arrested with explosives, firearms and steroids in Columbus

Two active duty soldiers were arrested for possession of multiple weapons and explosives in Muscogee County, according to the sheriff’s office.

Muscogee County Sheriff Greg Countryman confirmed that the soldiers were stationed at Fort Moore and were arrested in Columbus.

Staff Sergeant Christopher Reese and Staff Sergeant Lue Lor were arrested after an investigation conducted by the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Unit and Fort Moore’s Southern Field Office Proactive Investigation Unit, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office says Reese is being charged with 33 counts of possession of explosive devices. Lor is being charged with two counts of possession of an explosive device and 1 count possession of anabolic steroids with the intent to distribute, according to the sheriff’s office.

Items seized include:

33 explosive devices

20 rifles

7 handguns

anabolic steroids (with a street value of $3100)

Inert Mortar Shell

The case is still under investigation, according to the sheriff’s office.