Two soldiers blamed for shooting child with grenade launcher in Chernihiv

OLENA ROSHCHINA — MONDAY, 5 SEPTEMBER, 2022, 09:51

Officials from the State Bureau of Investigations have notified two servicemen involved in the injuring of children at an arms exhibition in Chernihiv that they are under suspicion.

Source: State Bureau of Investigations

Quote: "During a weapons demonstration, one of the servicemen allowed a child to pick up a loaded rocket-propelled grenade (RPG-26) and pull the trigger. As a result of the shot, at least nine people were injured, six of whom were children.

The serviceman who allowed the child to pull the trigger has been notified he is under suspicion, as has his commanding officer, who ordered subordinate servicemen to bring weapons to the exhibition for demonstration."

Details: Military servicemen have been notified that they are suspected of violation of the rules for handling weapons, which caused bodily harm to several persons (Part 2 of Article 414 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The article provides for a penalty of up to 10 years’ imprisonment.

The servicemen have been detained, and a petition will be submitted to the court to put them on remand prior to their trial.

Previously: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that two people involved in the explosion at an exhibition in Chernihiv on 3 September have been detained: one person who gave the order to bring combat weapons to a public city event, and another who allowed a child to handle a weapon.

On the afternoon of 3 September, a hand-held anti-tank grenade launcher went off and an explosion occurred in the historical part of Chernihiv, at an event that included interactive activity for children.

Initially 4 children were known to have been injured. Viacheslav Chaus, Head of Chernihiv Oblast Military Administration, reported that 15 people, including 8 children, had sought medical help as a result of the explosion. A two-year-old child underwent surgery as a result of the incident and is in intensive care.

