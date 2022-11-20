Two soldiers demonstratively arrested in Russia: refused to go to war

A video showing the arrest procedure of two soldiers who refused to go to war was published on Telegram-channels. The soldiers were demonstratively detained right during the formation.

Source: Russian media outlet Meduza, Russian Telegram-channels

Details: In the video, two soldiers who are standing in formation on the parade ground are called by their last names that are likely Selivanov and Diagteryov (it’s hard to hear – ed.). An investigator comes up to them and informs them that on 16 November a criminal case under Art.332.2.1 (disobeying an order) of the Criminal Code of Russia was opened against them.

A screenshot from the video

Then a convoy with stripes saying "Military Police" on their hands conducts a rough arrest procedure. The soldiers are being searched, handcuffed and put in a police vehicle.

A screenshot from the video

It is not specified in the video when and where it was filmed. But it is clear that the weather in the video is rainy, the soldiers are dressed in warm clothes, and the lawn is green.

It is unclear whether the detainees were mobilised or contract soldiers.

Telegram-channels report that the video was shot in Belgorod Oblast and shows mobilised soldiers.

It is also reported that the soldiers were detained after they refused to go to war in Ukraine. They may be sentenced to three years in prison.

Maksim Grebeniuk, a lawyer, remarks that there was no need to detain soldiers in the territory of a military unit.

He believes that the arrest was "demonstrative" and was conducted with the aim "of intimidating others."

