Two Somerset, Cambria juveniles accused of plotting a school shooting

An "alarmed parent's" call on Dec. 8 to the Westmont Hilltop High School principal about an "unauthorized person gaining access" generated an immediate investigation that has led to the arrest of two juveniles from Cambria and Somerset counties on felony conspiracy charges that include terroristic threats and aggravated assault.

Authorities indicate that the arrests that stemmed from an illegal school trespass have led to charges associated with a school shooting plot by the two males' actions on Dec. 7.

The juveniles were charged as adults and arraigned on the charges Saturday, according to Cambria County District Attorney Greg Neugebauer in a released statement.

Logan Pringle, 17, of Conemaugh Township, Somerset County, and Preston Hinebaugh, 16, Upper Yoder Township, Cambria County, are currently lodged in the Cambria County Prison on bonds of $250,000 and $400,000, respectively, awaiting preliminary hearings scheduled at 9:30 a.m. Dec. 20 before Cambria County District Judge Susan Gindlesperger. They both not only face the felony charges of conspiracy to commit terrorism and aggravated assault, but additionally, Pringle is charged with attempt to commit aggravated assault and Hinebaugh is charged with conspiracy to commit criminal trespass and a first-degree misdemeanor of possession of firearm by a minor.

"Recent events, including this one, must serve as a reminder that we all should remain alert to protect ourselves and those around us," Neugebauer wrote. "All threats to the safety of our schools and institutions will be thoroughly and swiftly investigated, and all incidents will be taken seriously."

According to a probable-cause affidavit written by Upper Yoder Township Assistant Police Chief John Blake, Pringle is not permitted to be inside Westmont Hilltop High School per a Cambria County Court order dated Feb. 14, 2018.

At 10:27 a.m. Dec. 7, he gained entry through the school's front door, bypassing two locked and secured school doors, with the aid of Hinebaugh.

"Pringle then walked the halls examining cameras and other features of the building before exiting through an unregulated exit near the gym at 10:39 (a.m.) hours," according to the affidavit.

Hinebaugh can be seen on a school surveillance camera accompanying Pringle and looking at camera locations. The following day, Pringle was seen on school property dropping off Hinebaugh at school, Blake wrote.

In an interview by law enforcement on Friday, Pringle said "he didn't think it would be that easy to get back into the school." He told police that he did not go through the front door to exit the building and instead went out the door near the gym because he believed he would get caught.

According to Blake, Pringle has a history of threats and dangerous actions related to Westmont Hilltop High School.

On Jan. 25, 2019, lit a match and threw it on carpeting in the school.

On Jan. 26, Pringle was in possession of fireworks in the school. School authorities found a note in Pringle's possession that stated, "I hate this school" with a picture of a knife. He made a checklist for his "rebellion" including weapons and a diagram of the school with one stairwell/hallway labeled. "idea location."

On Feb. 5, 2019, after Pringle was expelled from the school, eight witnesses reported Pringle threatened to get a gun and "shoot up the school" and "I just have to figure out how to get into the school."

According to a police in an interview with Hinebaugh, he stated that Pringle was "obsessed with guns" and that he manufactured firearm parts while attending Greater Johnstown and Career Technology Center.

On Friday, the Upper Yoder Township Police, assisted by Cambria County detectives, Johnstown Police Department and West Hills Regional Police Department, served multiple search warrants as part of the ongoing investigation in the school trespass case on the 100 block of Forest Edge Drive in Upper Yoder Township, Neugebauer stated.

Police found a 30-30 rifle and an AR-15 in Hinebaugh's residence. Harbaugh told police that his parents thought they had locked up all guns and did not know that he had those two guns in his room.

Members of the Department of Homeland Security, Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the U.S. Attorney's Office assisted local law enforcement agencies in this case.

This article originally appeared on The Daily American: Two juveniles from Somerset, Cambria counties charged in shooting plot