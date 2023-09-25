Two Somerset County attorneys prohibited from practicing law for administrative infraction

SOMERSET — The Pennsylvania Supreme Courts Disciplinary Board has put two Somerset County attorneys on administrative suspension.

Attorneys Jon Barkman, of Somerset, and Amy Thomas, of Windber, are prohibited from practicing law in Pennsylvania until their status is changed. There is no set time for the length of the suspension.

Both have been named in recent criminal investigations, but those cases are not connected to this action.

Administrative suspension is brought about when a member of the Pennsylvania Bar has failed to pay the annual fee, satisfy continuing legal education requirements or pay expenses taxed in a disciplinary proceeding.

According to the disciplinary board website, attorneys are notified in advance of suspension with adequate time to come into compliance.

Barkman and Thomas have had issues with the justice system over the past year.

For Barkman, it dealt with public knowledge of an executed search warrant by Somerset Borough Police at his office on Aug. 18, 2022. The warrant was issued so that police could gather possible evidence related to an alleged felony crime. No charges have yet been brought against him resulting from the search. Police did not return a phone call requesting information on where the case is now or if there is still an investigation.

Barkman has been practicing law in Somerset County since 1975. He was Somerset district judge in the mid-1980s and lost his bid for re-election in 1993.

For Thomas, 37, it has been nearly two years that involved testifying for her husband, suspended Somerset County District Attorney Jeffrey Thomas, at his trial in March of this year. He was found guilty of sexual assault of another woman in Windber on Sept. 18, 2021. He is now serving a prison term.

Amy Thomas is facing her own charges in relation to testifying in another case involving a hearing of her husband for his role in a reported domestic dispute that occurred in May 2021. Jeffrey Thomas is accused of assaulting his wife in their vehicle. It was from Amy Thomas' testimony at her husband's preliminary hearing, along with other actions, evolving from the domestic dispute case where the charges against her were filed in July 2022, according to court documents. That case in Cambria County has not been resolved and is listed for trial there. The last action in the case was a granted continuance on Aug. 10.

Amy Thomas has been practicing law since 2014, mainly in Cambria County. She is the mother of three children.

