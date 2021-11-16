Two sons of Richland Township suspect also charged with rape of girl

Nov. 16—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — Two more Richland Township men were charged in connection with the rape of a juvenile girl, Cambria County District Attorney Gregory J. Neugebauer announced Monday.

Richland Township police last week charged Daniel Shaulis, 51, of Devon Drive, with multiple sex-related counts. As part of the investigation, township police obtained a search warrant for the residence, which led to more arrests.

Police arrested Shaulis' two sons, Daniel Natta Sr., 33, and Michael Shaulis, 31, who also live at the Devon Drive home.

Both face multiple charges related to the alleged rape and sexual abuse of the juvenile. The three men each face more than 300 sex-related charges stemming from incidents that reportedly occurred over more than four years.

Police also seized video of the alleged assaults.

The three family members are being housed in Cambria County Prison in Ebensburg on $500,000 percentage bond.

"This investigation quickly uncovered the horrific abuse of a young minor," Neugebauer said. "Three predators have been arrested and will be fully brought to justice."

Charges were filed after a forensic interview was conducted with the juvenile at the Cambria County Child Advocacy Center in Richland Township. The Department of Homeland Security, the Secret Service and Cambria County Children and Youth Services were also involved in the investigation.