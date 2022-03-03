Two sought in Hamlet shooting; victim recovering

Mar. 2—HAMLET — The Hamlet Police Department is seeking two suspects following a shooting Saturday afternoon on Spring Street.

Tyrese Rashad Davis, 22, alias "Doh-Doh," and an unidentified juvenile are wanted in connection with the shooting.

Both suspects are considered armed and dangerous, and are being charged with one felony count each of attempted first-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

Sergeant Anthony Zeppetella confirmed that the victim is recovering after suffering one gunshot wound. A motive hasn't been established for the shooting, but Zeppetella said there are no indications that the shooting was random.

If anyone has information concerning the shooting, they're asked to contact HPD at 910-582-2551 or Richmond County Crime Stoppers at 910-997-5454.

