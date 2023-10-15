Two sought for stabbing stranger in neck during clash on Brooklyn street

A man was stabbed in the neck and badly beaten during an early-morning argument with two strangers on a Brooklyn street, police said Sunday.

The 33-year-old victim got into a quarrel with his attackers on Broadway and Keap St. in Williamsburg about 1:50 a.m. Oct. 8, cops said. As the dispute escalated, the assailants punched the victim in the body and one of them stabbed him in the neck, cops said.

The duo then hopped into a vehicle and fled east on Broadway.

Medics took the victim to Bellevue Hospital in critical but stable condition.

Police on Sunday released surveillance footage of the two suspects and asked the public’s help identifying them and tracking them down. One is described as about 5-foot-7 and 160 pounds with a dark complexion and hair in short braids. He was wearing a beige shirt, light-colored jeans and a baseball cap.

The second suspect is about 6-foot-3 and 250 pounds with short dark hair in braids and a light complexion. He was wearing a hoodie and light blue sweatpants.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.