Two South Dakota State Penitentiary inmates indicted for attempted murder by grand jury

Two men incarcerated at the South Dakota State Penitentiary in Sioux Falls have been indicted on first-degree attempted murder charges after they allegedly attacked two correctional officers, according to a press release from the South Dakota Attorney General's office.

Lester Monroe, 48, and Kyle Jones, 30, were indicted Wednesday on counts of first-degree attempted murder and aggravated assault against a Department of Corrections employee, according to South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley. Jones was also indicted on a simple assault charge against a DOC employee.

Monroe and Jones allegedly assaulted the correctional officers on Aug. 24 at the penitentiary, according to Jackley. The two assaulted one correctional officer in Unit D of the Jameson Annex and then assaulted the other office when they arrived to help their colleague, according to the release.

Both officers were taken to a Sioux Falls hospital and were treated and released, according to Jackley.

An attempted first-degree murder charge carries a maximum sentence of 50 years in prison and a $50,000 fine. The aggravated assault charge carries a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison and a $50,000 fine.

The Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating the incident and the Attorney General's Office is prosecuting the case, according to Jackley.

Monroe is currently serving a four-year sentence for receiving a stolen vehicle in Bennett County along with a three-year sentence for simple assault against a law enforcement officer out of Minnehaha County, according to court records.

Jones is currently serving a five-year sentence for ingestion of meth in Minnehaha County, according to court records.

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: 2 incarcerated men indicted for attempted murder at state penitentiary