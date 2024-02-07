Two South Dakotans to be named as judicial nominees to federal district courts by Biden

President Joe Biden is set to announce four more individuals as judicial nominees to federal district courts — two of whom are candidates from South Dakota — according to a Wednesday morning press release from the White House.

The Wednesday morning announcement adds Eric Schulte and Judge Camela C. Theeler as nominees for the United States District Court for the District of South Dakota. The round of nominees also included two other nominees to other federal district courts and a U.S. Marshal.

Schulte, a University of South Dakota School of Law alumnus and litigation lawyer with Davenport Evans, was added to the list for lifetime appointment in December of 2023. He served as former associate and subsequently as partner in his last year at Davenport Evans from 2000 to 2006. He was also the law clerk to the South Dakota Second Judicial Circuit in Sioux Falls from 1999 to 2000.

Theeler, another School of Law alumnus and judge for the Second Judicial Circuit of the South Dakota Unified Judicial, emerged as a candidate in February this year. She previously served as the Assistant United States Attorney for the District of South Dakota from 2012 to 2018, before which she was an associate and subsequently a partner for the last 4 years at Lynn, Jackson, Shultz & Lebrun, P.C. from 2003.

This announcement will be President Biden’s 45th round of nominees for federal judge positions, with the total number of announced nominations now sitting at 219, alongside the 27 nominees announced to serve as U.S. Marshals.

The release said Biden's picks "continue to fulfill the President’s promise to ensure that the nation’s courts reflect the diversity that is one of our greatest assets as a country."

