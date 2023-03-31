Two South Jersey doctors face consequences in drug fraud cases

CAMDEN – A Burlington County doctor has received a prison term for his role in scams that defrauded state health benefit programs.

Separately, an Atlantic County doctor has admitted guilt to taking part in a similar scheme based on high-priced prescriptions for unneeded drugs.

More: Consent order reached Haddonfield doctor accused of engaging in sexual contact with a patient

Daniel Oswari, 51, of Bordentown was sentenced to 15 months in prison and ordered to pay restitution of $1.9 million, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for New Jersey.

He also must forfeit $54,000 in proceeds from the scam.

At another hearing in Camden federal court, Brian Sokalsky, 44, of Margate acknowledged his role in a scheme that cost health insurers some $5 million, the federal prosecutor's office said.

Both doctors allegedly wrote prescriptions, without any need by patients, for costly drugs known as compounded medications.

Insurance plans for state and local government workers covered the medications, allowing scam participants to share in those payments, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Sokalsky pleaded guilty to conspiring to commit health care fraud.

Oswari previously admitted guilt to conspiring to commit health care and wire fraud, and conspiring to violating an anti-kickback law.

Sokalsky was charged in a June 2020 indictment with Vincent Tornari, 49, a pharmaceutical sales representative from Linwood, and former advanced nurse practitioner Ashley Lyons-Valenti, 66, of Swedesboro.

Tornari and Lyons-Valenti have also admitted guilt, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Hearings for the doctors took place March 28 before U.S. District Judge Robert Kugler.

The judge scheduled Sokalsky’s sentencing for Aug. 22.

Jim Walsh is a senior reporter for the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Daniel Oswari, Brian Sokalsky appear at separate court hearings