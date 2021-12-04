Two South Side men charged with attempt murder, accused of shooting Chicago officer during a traffic stop on Stony Island Avenue

Two South Side men were charged Saturday morning in a Wednesday shooting during a traffic stop that injured a Chicago police officer.

Adonis Covington, 21, of the 8100 block of South Hermitage Avenue, was charged with two counts of attempt first-degree murder, one count of armed habitual criminal and receiving/possessing a stolen vehicle.

Michael Taylor, 26, of the 7900 block of South Kimbark Avenue, also was charged with attempt first-degree murder, unlawful use of a concealed weapon and possessing a stolen vehicle, police said in a release.

The charges stem from a Wednesday shooting during a traffic investigation in the 9200 block of South Stoney Island Avenue where an exchange of gunfire broke out and an officer was shot in the leg. The suspects attempted to flee the scene, but were caught and placed into custody.

Police said a weapon was recovered at the scene. The suspects were arrested the same day in the 9100 block of South Harper Avenue, police said.

Thursday, another South Side man out on bond for an alleged carjacking was charged in his involvement in the same shooting that led police on a high-speed chase after a shootout that left a Chicago police officer and another suspect wounded, prosecutors said Thursday afternoon.

Blake Williams, 22, appeared before Cook County Judge Susana Ortiz, who set bail at $250,000 during a hearing that was broadcast live on YouTube.

Covington and Taylor were scheduled to appear at a bail hearing Saturday afternoon.