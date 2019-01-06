British SAS soldiers injured and ally killed by Isil missile in Syria

Image purportedly of the British SAS operating in Syria, sometime in 2016. - BBC

Two British Special Forces soldiers have been seriously hurt with one suffering a throat injury after a missile attack by the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (Isil) in Syria.

The attack was believed to have happened on Saturday morning near Deir Ezzor in the east of the country.

A Kurdish soldier fighting alongside the British forces was killed in the missile strike and five other British troops were injured.

The most serious casualty, understood by the Telegraph to be from Britain’s elite 22 SAS Regiment based in Hereford, is thought to have been hit in the throat with shrapnel.

British Special Forces are believed to be operating in the east of Syria alongside American troops and Kurdish fighters of the People’s Defence Unit (YPG), a mainly Kurdish militia fighting in Syria.

US army vehicles supporting the Syrian Democratic Forces in Hajin, in the Deir Ezzor province, eastern Syria, December 15, 2018. Credit: DELIL SOULEIMAN/AFP More

Kamiran Sadoun, a Syrian Kurdish journalist working for the Telegraph, spoke to injured fighters from the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) at a makeshift hospital at the al-Omar oil field in the evening of Saturday 5.

"I was in the hospital when they brought three injured SDF fighters,” he said. “One was heavily injured and one of them was injured lightly and one of them was killed.

"We asked them what happened. One said they were patrolling with the British, there were around 5-7 of them when the Isil thermal rocket - a guided missile - hit. Two or three of the British were heavily injured but all 5-7 of them were lightly injured."

The attack occurred as allies and fighters in the region consider the impact of President Trump’s decision to withdraw US forces from the country. On December 19 Mr Trump stated that Isil had been defeated in Syria a and that troops would be coming home "now".

Members of the Syrian Democratic Forces in Hajin, in the Deir Ezzor province, eastern Syria, on December 15, 2018. Credit: DELIL SOULEIMAN/AFP More

However, on Sunday John Bolton, the US National Security Adviser, confirmed reports that the withdrawal would be slower than the President suggested. He said Mr Trump was committed to defeating the remnants of Isil and “wants the caliphate destroyed”.

He also stated that the US withdrawal is conditional on Turkey agreeing not to target America’s Kurdish allies.

Turkey must “meet the President’s requirement that the Syrian opposition forces that have fought with us are not endangered,” he said during a visit to Israel and Turkey.

Also speaking on Sunday, Mr Trump denied the apparent volte-face: "We're going to be removing our troops. I never said we were doing it that quickly," he said.