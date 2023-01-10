Two Springfield emergency medical technicians face first-degree murder charges

Sangamon County State's Attorney Dan Wright speaks during a press conference Tuesday at the Sangamon County complex. Wright's office filed first-degree murder charges against two LifeStar emergency medical technicians in the death of Earl L. Moore of Springfield on Dec. 18, 2022.

Two LifeStar emergency medical technicians were charged Monday with first-degree murder in the death of a Springfield man.

Sangamon County State's Attorney Dan Wright filed the charges against Peggy Jill Finley and Peter J. Cadigan. Both were arrested Monday and are being held in Sangamon County Jail on $1 million bonds.

Acts by Finley and Cadigan resulted in the death of Earl L. Moore Jr., 35, who died at HSHS St. John's Hospital at 3:14 a.m. on Dec. 18, Wright said at a press conference at the Sangamon County complex Tuesday morning.

An original dispatch call came in for a residence in the 1100 block of North 11th Street at 2:02 a.m., said Springfield Police chief Ken Scarlette. That call indicated an individual had a firearm, Scarlette noted.

Wright said footage from body cameras worn by three Springfield police officers would be released to the public.

Moore died of "compressional and positional asphyxia due to prone face-down restraint on a paramedic transportation cot/stretcher by tightened straps across the back," said Sangamon County coroner Jim Allmon about the findings in the case by Dr. Scott Denton, a forensic pathologist from McLean County.

Teresa Haley, president of the Springfield branch of the NAACP and its state director, called Moore's death "a tragedy." Moore was Black.

Haley, who reviewed the body cam footage, said Moore died because of the negligence of the EMTs on the scene.

SPD officers on the scene, Haley said, "helped save (Moore's) life as long as they could."

Springfield NAACP branch president and state director Teresa Haley speaks during a press conference Tuesday at the Sangamon County complex. The Sangamon County state's attorney filed first-degree murder charges against two LifeStar emergency medical technicians in the death of Earl L. Moore of Springfield on Dec. 18, 2022. Haley called the death of Moore, who is Black, "a tragedy."

Finley and Cadigan were set to be arraigned Tuesday.

Both face 20 to 60 behind bars if convicted.

Scarlette said police officials met Monday with stakeholders from the NAACP, Black Lives Matter SPI, the Faith Coalition for the Common Good and the American Civil Liberties Union.

