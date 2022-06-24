Two Springfield men indicted in May double shooting

Jun. 24—Two men were indicted this week by a Clark County grand jury following an altercation that ended in two people hospitalized with gunshot wounds.

Myron E. Colvin, 24, and Tieraice A. Thompson-Rivers, 18, both of Springfield, are charged in Clark County Common Pleas Court on counts of felonious assault, having weapons under disability, improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation and discharging of a firearm on or near prohibited premises, according to their Tuesday indictment.

The Springfield Police Division was called minutes before midnight on May 10 to the area of Tibbetts and East Euclid avenues on a report of two people shot. Police found a man and a woman with gunshot wounds, with a firearm found nearby, according to affidavits filed in Clark County Municipal Court.

The two gunshot victims were taken to Miami Valley Hospital, where neither was listed as a patient as of Thursday afternoon.

Surveillance footage of the area reportedly shows five people shooting at the man and woman after a brief altercation in the street. Colvin and Thompson-Rivers were identified in the footage using social media records, according to the affidavit.

"Both were in social media videos along with their clothing matching that of suspects from the surveillance footage," the affidavit stated.

Arraignment dates have not been set for either man, according to court records.