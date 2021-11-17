Two St. Lawrence County men arrested in Capital Region drug bust

Nov. 17—NEW YORK — State Attorney General Letitia A. James has announced the indictment of 54 members of a drug trafficking ring for their roles in distributing heroin laced with fentanyl, powder and crack cocaine, and methamphetamine to Fulton, Montgomery, Saratoga, Albany, Rensselaer, Schenectady and Warren counties sourced from New York City dealers.

The yearlong investigation led to the seizure of approximately 2 kilograms of methamphetamine, 1.5 kilograms of cocaine, 14 grams of heroin, four handguns, and $25,000 in cash.

Two Northern New York men, Alex Hanson, 26, of Potsdam, and Ryan Jacques, 40, of St. Regis Falls, were listed among those charged following the investigation.

The joint investigation was conducted by the Office of the Attorney General's Organized Crime Task Force, the Johnstown Police Department, the Gloversville Police Department, the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, the Amsterdam Police Department, the Schenectady Sheriff's Office, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and the New York State Police.

The investigation — code named "Operation Garage Days" — included covert surveillance and hundreds of hours of wiretaps over numerous targeted phones.

The 376-count indictment — unsealed Wednesday in Fulton County Court — charges the defendants with various felony counts of criminal sale and criminal possession of a controlled substance, and felony second-degree conspiracy.