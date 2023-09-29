Two St. Lucie County attorneys among 12 disciplined by Florida Supreme Court

The Florida Supreme Court recently disciplined 12 attorneys, disbarring one, revoking the license of three, suspending seven and publicly reprimanding one. The orders were issued from Aug. 3 to Sept. 21.

The attorneys represent law practices from across the state. Court orders are not final until time expires for the disciplined attorney to file a rehearing motion. The filing of such a motion does not alter the effective date of the discipline, according to The Florida Bar.

Disbarred lawyers may not reapply for admission for five years, after completing a background check and retaking the Bar exam. Attorneys suspended for 91 days and longer must undergo a process to regain their law licenses, including proving rehabilitation. Revocation is tantamount to disbarment.

Port St. Lucie

Derek Michael Aronoff, disciplinary revocation with leave to apply for readmission to The Florida Bar after five years, effective immediately following an Aug. 31 court order. Admitted to practice in 2001, Aronoff became the subject of a Florida Bar investigation after it received a grievance from Aronoff’s former client demonstrating that, after his suspension from the practice of law in 2022, Aronoff continued communicating with the client, drafted pleadings and gave the client legal advice regarding an upcoming hearing in her mortgage foreclosure case.

As a result, Aronoff engaged in the unlicensed practice of law in violation of the order of the Supreme Court of Florida suspending him in 2022.

Florida Supreme Court: Four Palm Beach County attorneys among 15 disciplined

David George Simmons Jr., public reprimand and ordered to complete Ethics School, effective immediately following a Sept. 21 court order. Admitted to practice in 2011, Simmons entered a notice of appearance to substitute in for a suspended lawyer believing that the suspension was short-term, when, in fact, the lawyer's suspension required proof of rehabilitation prior to reinstatement.

Because Simmons assumed he would not be representing the client long-term, he failed to obtain specific details regarding the client’s case and had only a basic understanding of the issues. Simmons failed to appear for several hearings after being duly noticed by the court. The court ultimately sanctioned Simmons and ordered him to pay attorney’s fees to the opposing counsel.

Viera

Bryon R. Aven, suspended for two years, effective 30 days following a Sept. 14 court order. Admitted to practice in 2008, and while employed as an assistant state attorney, Aven engaged in prosecutorial misconduct by eliciting and bolstering false testimony from several witnesses during a criminal trial, which resulted in the dismissal of the criminal charges.

Maitland

Christopher Whittington Dudley, suspended pursuant to 3-7.2(f), the felony suspension rule, effective immediately following a Sept. 18 court order. Admitted to practice in 2021, Dudley entered a plea of nolo contendere to the charges of attempted burglary of an occupied dwelling, a third-degree felony, and criminal mischief (above $200 but below $1,000), a first-degree misdemeanor.

The court withheld adjudication of guilt as to all counts and sentenced Dudley to two years of conditional probation as to the felony count and to credit for time served as to the misdemeanor count.

Oviedo

Mark Edwin Heimendinger, suspended due to a felony conviction, effective 30 days following an Aug. 31 court order. Admitted to practice in 2016, Heimendinger on Aug. 25, 2023, entered a plea of nolo contendere to aggravated assault, a third-degree felony; carrying a concealed firearm, a third-degree felony; improper exhibition of a dangerous weapon, a first-degree misdemeanor; and battery, a first-degree misdemeanor.

The criminal court withheld adjudication on the two felony charges and adjudicated Heimendinger guilty on the two misdemeanor charges. The Supreme Court has ordered that a referee be appointed to recommend the appropriate sanction.

Orlando

Andrew John Manie, suspended for six months, effective immediately following a Sept. 21 court order. Admitted to practice in 2015, Manie failed to timely furnish a copy of the Court’s June 9, 2022, suspension order to some of the courts before which he was counsel of record.

Prior to his suspension, Manie also engaged in a course of conduct whereby he failed to appear for court hearings on behalf of several clients, resulting in the entry of default judgments against those clients, and necessitating Manie to take corrective action by filing motions to vacate judgment due to his excusable neglect. Finally, in connection with his representation of a client in a personal-injury case, Manie deposited client funds related to a settlement into his operating account.

Winter Park

Patrick Michael Megaro, disciplinary revocation with leave to apply for readmission after five years, effective 30 days following a Sept. 21 court order. Admitted to practice in 2004, The Florida Bar commenced an investigation of Megaro due to two disciplinary sanctions imposed in other jurisdictions. Megaro received a five-year suspension as recommended by the Disciplinary Hearing Commission for the North Carolina State Bar for entering into an improper representation agreement with clients of a diminished capacity and engaging in conduct that was prejudicial to the administration of justice. In addition, Megaro was suspended by the U.S. Court of Appeals in the Fifth Circuit on July 7, 2021.

Tallahassee

John Edward Eagen, disciplinary revocation with leave to apply for readmission, effective 30 days following a Sept. 21 court order. Admitted to practice in 1990, Eagen had a disciplinary case pending before the Court, which involved neglect of several client matters and multiple referrals from the First DCA. The Court approved Eagen’s petition for disciplinary revocation by order dated Sept. 21, 2023.

Lauderhill

Tarica C. LaBossiere, suspended for 91 days, effective immediately following an Aug. 3 court order, as LaBossiere is no longer practicing law. Admitted to practice in 2018, LaBossiere failed to comply with all terms and conditions set forth in the terms of her probation, which included a requirement to comply with her FLA Inc. rehabilitation contract. LaBossiere violated this contract by failing to abstain from the consumption of alcohol and testing positive for mood-altering drugs.

Miami

Wanda I. Rufin, suspended for one year, effective 30 days following a Sept. 7 court order. Admitted to practice in 1999, Ruffin, while representing the husband in a dissolution of marriage, made partial unauthorized distributions of the trust funds from the proceeds of the sale of the marital home. When the Court ordered a final equitable distribution to the former wife, Rufin failed to advise the Court about the remaining balance of the marital funds held in a second escrow account. Rufin has since disgorged the full amount to the former wife.

Deland

Kevin Proulx, disbarred, effective immediately following an Aug. 31 court order. Admitted to practice in 2004, Proulx served as court-appointed defense counsel in several criminal cases pending in Lake County, wherein he failed to provide diligent representation, failed to maintain adequate communication with the clients, failed to obey court orders and ultimately abandoned his clients’ matters.

Because Proulx was court-appointed, new counsel was appointed to represent the clients and none of the clients were harmed by Proulx’s misconduct. Proulx also failed to respond in a timely manner to the Bar’s repeated efforts to communicate with him and failed to participate in the Bar disciplinary proceedings in a meaningful manner.

Belle Isle

Rebecca L. Morgan, suspended for four months, effective 30 days following an Aug. 31 court order. Admitted to practice in 2008, Morgan engaged in a pattern of neglect while representing several clients in immigration matters. In one instance, she failed to appear in a timely manner at a hearing due to a family emergency, and the immigration judge entered an order for removal.

After Morgan failed to get a response from the chief counsel’s office to get their position in order to have the matter reheard, Morgan failed to further address the client’s matter because of her severe illness. In another matter, a client repeatedly attempted to contact Morgan, and after receiving no communication, the client went to Morgan’s law office, which was abandoned.

Morgan was unaware of the client’s matter or need for assistance, and she did not provide a refund in the matter. Additionally, Morgan engaged in a course of conduct in which she failed to update her address with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, resulting in letters for her clients being returned as undeliverable. She also failed to timely respond to the Bar’s multiple investigative inquiries.

The Florida Supreme Court, The Florida Bar and its Department of Lawyer Regulation administer a statewide disciplinary system to enforce Supreme Court rules of professional conduct for the more than 110,000 members of The Florida Bar. Key discipline case files that are public record are posted to attorneys’ individual online Florida Bar profiles. To view discipline documents, follow these steps. Information on the discipline system and how to file a complaint are available at www.floridabar.org/attorneydiscipline.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Florida Bar report: Supreme Court disciplines 12 attorneys