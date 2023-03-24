Two stabbed in Campustown early Friday

Mar. 24—CHAMPAIGN — Two men were taken to Carle Hospital early Friday with stab wounds they received in an attack in Campustown.

University of Illinois police spokesman Pat Wade said just before 2 a.m., officers found two men in an alley next to the Papa John's restaurant at 106 E. Green St., C.

One of the men had multiple stab wounds to his abdomen. The other had what appeared to be a superficial stab wound to his stomach area.

Preliminary information suggested their injuries were not considered life-threatening.

Wade said police are still investigating but learned that the two men had been in an argument with three other people prior to the stabbing who all fled before police arrived.

Wade said the victims were unable to give very detailed descriptions.

The incident prompted the issuance of an Illini alert.