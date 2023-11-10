Two stabbed in downtown Sacramento. Man arrested on attempted murder charge, police say

Officers arrested a man on suspicion of attempted murder after two people were wounded in a stabbing Thursday inside a downtown Sacramento apartment building.

Thursday’s stabbing was reported about noon at the apartment building in the 1000 block of 10th Street, between K and J streets. Officers arrived at the scene and found two adults with stab wounds, said Officer Cody Tapley, a spokesman for the Sacramento Police Department.

One of the stabbing victims was taken by ambulance to a hospital and was listed in critical but stable condition, Tapley said. The other victim suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene. Police did not release any further details about the victims.

Authorities closed 10th Street, between K and J streets, to traffic for nearly two hours as officers investigated at the scene. While they were there, the officers found and detained the suspect, a 27-year-old Sacramento man. Tapley said the suspect was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon.

“At this time it is believed there is no outstanding threat to the community,” Tapley said.

The two victims in Thursday’s downtown stabbing are among nine people who were wounded in eight seemingly unrelated stabbings over the past week throughout Sacramento County.

On the evening of Nov. 2, a homeless man reportedly stabbed another homeless man in the leg near Howe and Marconi avenues in Arden Arcade, Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. Amar Gandhi said.

On the same night shortly after 9 p.m., one man was hospitalized and another was taken into custody after a stabbing in the 8200 block of Winkler Way in a south Sacramento residential neighborhood. Gandhi has said the people involved in the stabbing appeared to be roommates.

Shortly before 9:30 p.m. last Friday, a man was stabbed near Second and K streets in Old Sacramento. Officer Anthony Gamble, a Sacramento Police Department spokesman, said the wounded man was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Another stabbing was reported shortly before 7:40 p.m. Tuesday in the 3900 block of 48th Avenue, just east of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in south Sacramento. Gandhi, the sheriff’s spokesman, said a man was stabbed in the torso and taken to a hospital. Deputies were looking for two to three juvenile suspects.

Later on Tuesday night, a woman suffered non-life-threatening stab wound to her arm in an incident that occurred in the 5500 block of Sky Parkway, just north of 65th Street and west of Stockton Boulevard in south Sacramento. Gandhi said the wounded woman was taken to a hospital.

Two other stabbings were reported Wednesday night. The first that night stabbing was reported about 7:45 p.m. at the Circle D convenience store at 3040 Auburn Blvd. near Morse Avenue. Deputies arrived at the store and found a store employee with a stab wound to his upper chest. Sheriff’s officials said the wounded man was taken by ambulance to a hospital and was expected to survive.

About 11:45 p.m. Wednesday, deputies were called to the Flamingo Banquet Hall in the 5700 block of Watt Avenue in North Highlands for a report of a man with a bloodied head amid a melee. Sheriff’s officials said the wounded man had been stabbed in the head with a screwdriver during a large fracas outside the banquet hall.