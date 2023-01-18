Two stabbed outside Fresno High School, police said. The incident involved students

Two people were stabbed outside Fresno High School on Wednesday in an incident involving students, police said.

Two students and a non-student were involved in a confrontation about 8:30 a.m. on Echo and Wilson avenues, which is on the north side of Fresno High, as they arrived to the school, Sgt. Chris Desmond said.

One of the students was detained after he stabbed the two victims with an unknown object, Desmond said.

They had non-life threatening injuries but were transported to a local hospital.

The violence did not appear to be gang-related but rather stemmed from some kind of “high school issue,” Desmond said.