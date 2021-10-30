Two stabbed outside party in downtown L.A.; suspect arrested, police say

A suspect was arrested after two people were stabbed outside a large party in downtown Los Angeles early Saturday, police said.

Officers received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon near 7th and Spring streets shortly before 2:45 a.m., said Officer Norma Eisenman, a Los Angeles Police Department spokeswoman.

When they responded, they found two people had been stabbed, she said. Both were hospitalized.

About 500 people had gathered for a party, but the attack appeared to have happened outside, Eisenman said.

One person was arrested in connection with the stabbing, she said. The suspect’s identity was not released.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.