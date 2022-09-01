Two stabbed in random Hell’s Kitchen attacks

A man stabbed two people in a series of unprovoked attacks in Hell’s Kitchen on Wednesday night, police and sources said.

In the first incident, a 28-year-old man was stabbed on W. 47 St. near Eleventh Ave. around 7:20 p.m., cops said.

The victim was taken to Mount Sinai West Hospital, where he was expected to recover.

About half an hour later, the same attacker stabbed a 27-year-old woman in the chest close to the scene of the first crime, police said.

She was also taken to Mount Sinai West, in stable condition.

Police were still searching for the stabber, described as white and in his thirties with a yellow shirt and khaki pants, as of Wednesday night.