Two stabbed at West El Paso house party

El Paso police detectives are investigating a stabbing that wounded two men were early Sunday during a fight at a West Side house party, officials said.

An investigation began after the two men, ages 22 and 21, showed up at a hospital for treatment of stab wounds that police said were not life threatening.

The stabbing occurred about 2 a.m. when a fight broke out between the men and a 36-year-old man at a party at a house in the 6400 block of Belton Road near Resler Canyon, police said.

The stabbing suspect left the party before the arrival of police. There had been no arrests as an investigation by detectives with the Crimes Against Persons Unit continues.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: Two stabbed at house party in West El Paso on Belton Road